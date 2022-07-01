Zelenskiy says Kiev has started exporting electricity to the EU

Ukraine has started exporting electricity “in a significant way” to the European Union (EU) through Romania, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced.

“An important step has been taken in our rapprochement with the EU,” said the Ukrainian leader on Thursday (30). Last week, the country received the status of candidate for EU membership, approved by the 27 member states.

“This is just a first step”, highlighted Zelensky, in the usual video address to the Ukrainian population. “We are getting ready to increase exports,” he added.

The Ukrainian president argued that his country’s electricity could replace a considerable part of the Russian gas consumed by Europeans.

“It’s not just a matter of export earnings for us, it’s a matter of security for the whole of Europe,” he noted.

Ukraine was connected to the Russian electricity grid until the start of the invasion on February 24, and then operated autonomously until mid-March, when it was connected to the European grid, which should help the country keep functioning despite the war. .

“From today, Ukraine can export electricity to the EU market,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

She regarded this step as a victory for both sides. “This will bring an additional source of electricity to the EU. And much-needed revenue for Ukraine.”

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.