Tottenham announce signing Richarlison, national team forward

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Everton striker Richarlison to a contract until 2027, the north London club said on Friday.

Financial details of the move were not released, but British media reported that Spurs had signed the 25-year-old for around £50m plus another £10m in additional clauses.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of Richarlison from Everton, subject to a work permit,” Tottenham said in a statement. “The Brazilian national team player signed a contract with us until 2027.”

Richarlison, who joined Everton in 2018, has scored 53 goals for the Merseyside club. His goals at the end of the 2021/22 season were crucial for Everton, who finished 16th in the league, to stay in the Premier League and avoid relegation.

He also has 36 games for Brazil, scoring 14 times.

Tottenham, who finished fourth last season and qualified for the Champions League, have had a busy transfer window, with Richarlison joining other new signings such as Ivan Perisic, midfielder Yves Bissouma and goalkeeper Fraser. Forster.

