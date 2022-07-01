Muslims go to Mecca for first post-pandemic pilgrimage

Thousands of pilgrims began to arrive in the holy city of Mecca, in Saudi Arabia, this Friday (1st). There are about 1 million Muslims who are expected to participate in the 2022 pilgrimage season, after two years of interruption caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

Wrapped in white robes, some carrying umbrellas against the scorching desert sun, hundreds performed the first ritual of the haj, which involves walking in a circle around the Kaaba, the sacred building at the center of Mecca’s Grand Mosque.

“Praise be to God. It is impossible to describe my feelings right now,” said Ahmed Sayed Mahmoud, an Egyptian pilgrim. “Being in the Grand Mosque and in the land of the two holy mosques makes me very happy.”

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest sites in Mecca and Medina, allowed foreign travelers to return this year to perform the hajj. Only a few thousand Saudi citizens and residents have participated in the annual pilgrimage over the past two years as Covid-19 wreaked havoc on the global economy and reduced travel.

However, officials said only 1 million people can join the 2022 season, less than half of pre-pandemic levels, and access is restricted to pilgrims aged 18 to 65 who have been fully vaccinated against the virus and do not suffer from chronic diseases.

Security agents mingled with pilgrims inside the mosque. A network of surveillance cameras supervised the surroundings and checkpoints controlled access to the city, to help ensure an incident-free hajj after being marred in the past by riots and fires.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.