Household consumption intention grows 2.9%

Household Consumption Intention (ICF) grew 2.9% from May to June this year and reached 80.2 points on a scale from 0 to 200. It is the sixth consecutive increase in the indicator, which reached the highest level since May 2020 (81.7 points). The data, released today (1st), are from the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC).

The seven components of the indicator increased from May to June, with emphasis on assessments on professional perspective (5.4%), current income (3.5%) and current employment (3%).

Comparation

In comparison with June 2021, the ICF grew 18.8%, driven by the same components: professional perspective (30.9%), current employment (24.2%) and current income (23.4%).

According to CNC, the indicator grew in every month of the year, despite inflation and higher interest rates. “This can be attributed to income support measures and the positive evolution of the labor market. In the first semester, the increase in consumption intention was 10.1%”, informed a note from the CNC.