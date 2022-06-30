BrazilBrazil

Witness recognizes police officer accused of killing man in Jacarezinho

The 2nd Criminal Court of the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice held yesterday (19) the first hearing concerning the death of Omar Pereira da Silva, one of the 28 killed during a police operation in the Jacarezinho community in May last year. Two police officers from the Civil Police Special Resources Coordination (Core) are defendants in the action. One of them is accused of shooting the victim and another of helping to remove the body before the forensic examination.

Three witnesses testified. They reported that Omar, wounded in the foot after intense shooting in the community, took shelter in the house where they were staying. About half an hour later, a policeman entered the house, looking for fugitives and, after identifying Omar, shot him dead with a rifle.

One of the witnesses heard recognized the police officer accused of the death as being responsible for the shot that killed the victim.

The Public Ministry withdrew from hearing three more prosecution witnesses who had been enrolled in the process.

Police officers at the hearing

Several uniformed police officers, many of them from Core itself, appeared in court to witness the testimony of prosecution witnesses.

The state’s Public Defender’s Office, which serves as an assistant to the prosecution, asked witnesses to testify behind closed doors, considering that uniformed police officers could intimidate witnesses.

But, at the request of the defense and the Public Ministry itself, the Justice denied the request. Judge Daniel Cotta, however, allowed the witnesses to remain unidentified and to give their statements with their faces covered, without the presence of the defendants.

A new hearing will be scheduled to hear the defense witnesses and the defendants themselves in the case.

The information was disclosed by the press office of the Court of Justice.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

