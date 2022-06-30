Court sentences 2015 Paris attacker to life in prison

A French court on Wednesday sentenced the sole survivor of the militant Islamist group that killed 130 people in a night of carnage in Paris in 2015 to life in prison.

Salah Abdeslam was found guilty of terrorism, without possibility of release, in a sentence applied only four times previously in France.

19 more men on trial for helping to organize the November 13, 2015 attacks on the home of shows Bataclan, six bars and restaurants and the Stade de France were also found guilty.

Abdeslam had said at the start of the trial that he was a “soldier” of the Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for the attacks.

He later apologized to the victims and stated during the trial that he had decided at the last minute not to detonate his explosive vest. But, based on investigations and hearings, the court concluded that this is not true.

“The court found that there was a defect in the explosive vest,” said Judge Jean-Louis Peries. Abdeslam is “guilty of being a member of a terrorist network,” he added.

