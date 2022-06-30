Tombs of four Aztec children discovered in Mexico

In the heart of Mexico City’s historic center, Mexican archaeologists have discovered where four Aztec children were buried some five centuries ago.

Archaeologists from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History found the skeletons inside what they believe was a traditional four-bedroom Aztec house, dating between 1521 and 1620, at the beginning of the country’s colonial period.

The excavations also uncovered pre-Hispanic objects, largely intact centuries later, such as clay vases, ceramic pots and a stone figure of a woman holding a child, the institute said in a statement this week.

The Aztecs were a warrior civilization and very religious, who built monumental works and practiced human sacrifice. However, researchers say the children found died of natural causes and were buried in a traditional pre-Hispanic style.

Juan Carlos Campos, the archaeologist who led the excavation, said the indigenous people faced harsh living conditions and were unable to flee after the Spanish conquistadores took the Aztec capital Tenochtitlán, which became Mexico City.

The Aztecs ruled an empire that stretched from the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific Ocean, encompassing much of what is central Mexico in modern times. Tenochtitlán was conquered by the Spaniard Hernán Cortés in 1521.

