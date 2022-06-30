Total monkeypox cases in Brazil rises to 37

The number of monkeypox cases (monkeypox) in Brazil reaches 37, according to information from the Ministry of Health and the Secretary of Health of Rio de Janeiro. The secretary confirmed yesterday the sixth case in the state. Now, there are five occurrences in the capital and one in the city of Maricá, in Grande Rio.

Minas Gerais confirmed its first case, a 33-year-old man, who was in Europe between the 11th and 26th of this month. According to the Minas Gerais Health Department, this is an imported case.

“The patient is stable, in isolation at home. Contacts are being monitored and, so far, there has been no identification of a secondary case.

According to the Ministry of Health, São Paulo has 28 confirmed cases. Adding the two records from Rio Grande do Sul and those from Rio and Minas, Brazil reaches 37 cases.