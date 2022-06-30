Russia: Medvedev says sanctions could be justification for war

Russian Security Council Vice President Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that, in certain circumstances, sanctions imposed on Moscow could be seen as an act of aggression and a justification for war.

“I would like to stress once again that, under certain circumstances, such hostile measures can also qualify as an act of international aggression. And even as a casus belli (justification for war),” Medvedev said, adding that Russia has the right to defend themselves.

Russia faces a surge in crippling economic sanctions from Western countries in response to the February 24 invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a “special military operation”.

Medvedev, a former Russian president who was once seen as a liberal, has emerged as one of the war’s most belligerent advocates, delivering a series of scathing denunciations against the West.

