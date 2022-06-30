BrazilBrazil

Japan allows return of residents of areas near Fukushima

Residents of some areas of Okuma locality were today (30) allowed to return to their homes. It’s yet another return to a “hard-to-return zone” close to the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant in northeastern Japan.

Okuma, one of the two municipalities where the plant is located, was closed in March 2011 and, although restrictions had already been lifted in some areas further away from the plant, part of the land maintained the designation of “difficult to return” due to high levels of radiation.

This is the second time that the Japanese authorities have allowed a return to one of these areas, after, in mid-June, residents of the village of Katsurao, about 35 kilometers (km) from the nuclear power plant, were also allowed to return. home.

Today’s decision concerns an 8.6 square kilometer area of ​​Okuma, in the center of the municipality, where residents have been allowed to stay overnight since December, in a program to prepare for a large-scale permanent return.

“It will take a long time to get back to the previous level, but today is a key day for Okuma,” said city mayor Jun Yoshida, quoted by Japanese newspaper Yomiuri.

Currently, about 330 square kilometers of land in six locations in Fukushima Prefecture, including Katsurao, Okuma and Futaba, are still classified as “hard-to-return areas”.

On March 11, 2011, a strong tremor triggered a tsunami in the region. The balance of the disaster, which left 18,500 dead or missing, says that it was mainly caused by the waves, which in many areas were as high as buildings.

The Fukushima disaster is considered the worst civilian nuclear accident since Chernobyl, Ukraine, in April 1986.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

