Fiocruz completes genetic sequencing of the monkeypox virus

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) reported that it has completed the genetic sequencing of the virus monkeypox (MPXV), which causes monkeypox, collected from a patient in Rio de Janeiro. Through a press release, the institution informed that it is a virus of the B.1 clade (group of organisms originating from a single exclusive common ancestor), which is currently circulating the most.

According to Fiocruz, its Genomic Network carried out a metagenomic analysis, using Illumina technology. The sample was taken from a patient who was treated at the Instituto Nacional de Infectologia Evandro Chagas, in Rio.

“The technique allows for the detailing of the pathogen’s DNA, contributing to a better understanding of the current outbreak – which already exceeds 4,700 cases worldwide, according to data gathered by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC/USA) ”, says the note.