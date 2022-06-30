National Force will support Funai in indigenous land in Pará

Agents of the National Public Security Force will work for 90 days in the Alto Rio Guamá Indigenous Land, in Pará, in support of the National Indian Foundation (Funai). Ordinance authorizing the use of the National Force was published today (30) in the Federal Official Gazette.

The military will act in the activities of preservation of public order and security of people and public property. They will comply with the planning defined by the National Force’s board of directors and logistical support from Funai.

The Alto Rio Guamá Indigenous Land is located in the region of the municipalities of Capitão Poço, Nova Esperança da Piriá and Paragominas, in the state of Pará. It is part of the ancestral territory of the indigenous people of the Tenetehar ethnic group, who lived in large areas of land between the states of Pará and Maranhão.