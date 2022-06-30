IBGE: unemployment drops to 9.8%; income is stable

Occupation data released today (30) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) show continued recovery of the job market. The Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua) points out that the unemployment rate was 9.8% in the moving quarter ended in May.

The decline was 1.4 percentage points compared to the quarter from December 2021 to February 2022, when the rate was 11.2%, and 4.9 percentage points compared to the same period in 2021, when the unemployment was at 14.7%. According to the IBGE, this was the lowest unemployment rate for a quarter ended in May since 2015, when the indicator registered 8.3%.

In numbers, Brazil currently has 10.6 million unemployed people. There are 1.4 million fewer people compared to the previous quarter, which represents a decline of 11.5%. In the annual comparison, the fall was 30.2%, with 4.6 million less unemployed people.

The total number of employed persons reached the record of the series started in 2012, with 97.5 million. An increase of 2.4%, or 2.3 million more people, in the quarterly comparison, and of 10.6%, or 9.4 million people, in the annual comparison. The occupancy level was estimated at 56.4%, up 1.2 percentage points from the previous quarter and 4.9 percentage points from the same quarter of 2021.

underutilization

The compound underutilization rate dropped 1.7 percentage points from the moving quarter ended in February to 21.8%. In comparison with the quarter ended in May 2021, the drop was 7.4 percentage points. The underutilized population stood at 25.4 million people, down 6.8% from the previous quarter and 23.8% year-on-year.

Underemployment due to insufficient hours worked reached a contingent of 6.6 million people, a stable number compared to the previous quarter and 11.1% lower than in the same period last year. The population outside the labor force fell 0.8% quarter-on-quarter to 64.8 million people. In the annual comparison, the drop was 4.7%, which represents 3.2 million fewer people in this situation.

The disheartened population stands at 4.3 million people, down 8.0% from the previous quarter, with 377,000 fewer people, and 22.6% year-on-year, representing 1.3 million people. . The percentage of discouraged in the workforce was 3.9% in the moving quarter ended in May.

Formality

The number of employees with a formal contract in the private sector rose 2.8% in the quarter, to 35.6 million people. In the annual comparison, the increase was 12.1%, which represents a contingent of 3.8 million people. On the other hand, the number of employees without a formal contract in the private sector was the highest in the series, with 12.8 million people, an increase of 4.3% in the quarter and 23.6% in the year.

Self-employed workers were stable at 25.7 million people in the quarter, but the contingent rose 6.4% year-on-year, with an additional 1.5 million people. There are 5.8 million domestic workers, stable in relation to the previous quarter and 20.8% higher in the annual comparison, with the entry of 995 thousand people in this sector.

Employers rose 4.1% from the previous quarter, reaching 4.2 million people. In the annual comparison, the increase was 16.2%. The public sector employs 11.6 million people, 2.4% more than in the previous quarter and stable in the annual comparison.

As a result, the informality rate stood at 40.1% of the employed population, against 40.2% in the previous quarter and 39.5% in the same quarter of 2021. In the mobile quarter ended in May, Brazil had 39.1 million of informal workers. The workforce was estimated at 108.1 million people, the largest contingent in the historical series. The increase was 0.8% in the quarter and 4.6% in the year.

Activities

According to the IBGE, the following activities showed an increase in the number of people employed in the quarterly comparison: general industry (2.5%, or more than 312 thousand people); construction (2.9%, or more than 210 thousand people); trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (1.5%, or more than 281 thousand people); transport, storage and mail (4.6%, or more than 224 thousand people); accommodation and food (3.6%, or more than 186 thousand people); information, communication and financial, real estate, professional and administrative activities (2.8%, or more than 311 thousand people); public administration, defense, social security, education, human health and social services (2.8%, or more than 466 thousand people); and other services (3.7%, or more than 182 thousand people).

In comparison with the quarter ended in May 2021, the increases were in: general industry (11.0%, or more than 1.3 million people); construction (13.2%, or more than 866 thousand people); trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (15.3%, or more than 2.5 million people); transport, storage and mail (14.0%, or more than 629 thousand people); accommodation and food (26.9%, or more than 1.1 million people); information, communication and financial, real estate, professional and administrative activities (4.0%, or more than 449 thousand people); public administration, defense, social security, education, human health and social services (3.6%, or more than 580 thousand people); other services (20.7%, or more than 878 thousand people); and domestic services (20.4%, or more than 990 thousand people).

Performance

Despite the increase in occupancy, the usual real income remained stable compared to the previous quarter and fell by 7.2% in the year, with the amount of R$ 2,613. The usual real income mass reached R$ 249.8 billion, an increase of 3.2% in the quarter and 3.0% in the year.

In comparison with the previous quarter, income remained stable in all groups of activities. In the annual comparison, there was an increase in transport, storage and mail (6.1%, or more than R$ 146). On the other hand, there was a reduction in the industry (6.9%, or less R$ 184); information, communication and financial, real estate, professional and administrative activities (7.1%, or less R$ 283); and public administration, defense, social security, education, human health and social services (13.3%, or less than R$567).