TV Brazil is the 5th highest-rated broadcaster in the country

THE TV Brazil consolidated itself, in June, as the fifth largest broadcaster in the 15 markets that make up the National Television Panel (PNT). The performance proves the public’s recognition and interest in a program full of new works and classics of the seventh art.

In 2022, the TV Brazil reached more than 4 rating points. More than 27 million viewers connected to the channel in the first half of the year – which represents almost 40% of the audience in the 15 markets measured by Kantar Ibope Media.

The soap opera The Slave Isaura is one of the highlights that pleased the viewers, with average ratings above one and a half points. In its final stretch, the feuilleton shows that the classics of Brazilian television have the right window on TV Brazil.

On the air since January, the soap opera opens the prime range of the public broadcaster’s programming at 8 pm. The plot is shown from Monday to Saturday, with re-airing at dawn, at 12:15 am. The work has a weekly compact on Sundays at 8:30 pm.

Journalism is recognized as being increasingly relevant, positioning the TV news TV Brazil with the main ones in the country. O Reporter Brazil Night goes on to have the month with the best average in recent years, with an average audience of 0.40%. In June, the program reached more than 1.3 million viewers. The audience grew along with the incorporation of a series of measures, such as the implementation of new editions on Saturdays.

In addition to the on-screen window, the chapters can still be watched in the app TV Brazil Play. A success in dramaturgy, the 2004 production follows the challenges of the slave Isaura, a character played by Bianca Rinaldi, to deal with the evils of the cruel Leôncio, played by Leopoldo Pacheco.

live and on demand

Follow the schedule of TV Brazil by the open channel, pay TV and satellite dish. Tune in!

Your favorite shows are on TV Brazil Playthrough the address play.ebc.com.br or through the application on smartphone. O app It can be downloaded for free and is available for Android and iOS. Also watch on WebTV.