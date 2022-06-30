Ana Marcela is five-time world champion of the 25 km in the aquatic marathon

The Bahian Ana Marcela Cunha made history this Thursday (30), at Lake Lupa, in Budapest (Hungary). The 30-year-old Brazilian won, for the fifth time in a row, the gold medal in the 25-kilometer aquatic marathon at the World Aquatics Championships. Cibelle Jungblut, 19, from Rio Grande do Sul, finished in 13th place.

It was the third time that Ana Marcela was on the podium in the Budapest edition – the second at the top. On Monday (27), she had been champion in the five-kilometer race. On Wednesday (29), the Bahian won bronze in the ten kilometers, the Olympic distance of the modality, in which she won gold at the Games in Tokyo (Japan), last year.

Ana Marcela was always at the forefront, taking turns in the lead. The Brazilian entered the last lap in second, taking the lead before the last buoy and ensuring the victory in the handshake, in a fierce dispute with three more swimmers, after 5h24min15s of competition. She arrived 20 hundredths ahead of German Lea Boy, who took silver. Dutch Sharon Van Rouwendaal was the bronze medalist, 30 hundredths from Bahia.

“It’s a great emotion. It was very difficult days to get here. I didn’t really know if I could be in this World Cup. I would like to thank everyone who participated in my recovery so that I could get here, be able to represent Brazil well and win these three medals”, celebrated Ana Marcela, to the website of the Brazilian Water Sports Confederation (CBDA).

In the men’s 25-kilometer race, carioca Bruce Hanson left the race on the penultimate lap, with pain in his shoulder. The victory went to Italian Dario Verani, with 5h02min21s50, one second and 20 hundredths ahead of Frenchman Axel Reymond, who took the silver. The bronze went to the Hungarian Peter Galicz.