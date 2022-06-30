Finland and Sweden move closer to NATO membership

NATO member Turkey lifted its veto on Finland and Sweden’s bids for the Western military alliance on Tuesday after the three countries agreed to protect each other’s security, ending a weeks-long drama that tested the unity of the NATO alliance. group against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The breakthrough came after four hours of talks ahead of the start of a NATO summit in Madrid, averting an vexing standoff at a meeting with 30 leaders of the US-led alliance, which seeks to show resolve against Russia, now seen by NATO as a threat. direct, rather than a possible adversary.

That means Finland and Sweden can make progress with their bids to join the nuclear-armed alliance, solidifying what must be the biggest shift in the European security landscape in decades as the two long-neutral Nordic countries seek to NATO’s protection.

“Our foreign ministers have signed a trilateral memorandum that confirms that Turkey … will support the invitation to Finland and Sweden to become NATO members,” Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said in a statement.

“Concrete steps for our access to NATO will be agreed upon by NATO allies over the next two days, but the decision is now imminent,” he added.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the Turkish Presidency confirmed the agreement in separate communiqués, following talks between the NATO chief, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan; the Swedish Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, and Niinistö.

Turkey’s main demands, which surprised NATO member states in late May, were that the Nordic countries stop supporting Kurdish militant groups present in their territories and lift bans on some arms sales to Turkey.

Stoltenberg said the terms of the deal involved Sweden stepping up work on Turkish extradition requests for suspected militants and amending Swedish and Finnish law to toughen its approaches to the suspects.

Stoltenberg said Sweden and Finland would also lift their restrictions on arms sales to Turkey.

Turkey has raised serious concerns that Sweden has harbored what it says are members of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. Stockholm denies the allegation.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.