Corinthians is 0-0 with Boca Juniors for Libertadores

Corinthians drew goalless with Boca Juniors (Argentina), this Tuesday (28) at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup.

With that, everything is indefinite for the teams’ return match, a week from now, at the La Bombonera stadium, in Buenos Aires, when the classified for the quarterfinals of the continental competition will be defined.

The game played in São Paulo started very busy, with few clear opportunities from side to side. The first for Timão came in the 36th minute, when Adson hit very close to the angle of the goal defended by Rossi.

However, the best opportunity for Corinthians to open the scoring was Roger Guedes, who ended up having a penalty kick saved by Rossi in the 43rd minute. Four minutes later, Boca arrived in danger, with a submission by Benedetto who stopped in a changed hand defense by goalkeeper Cássio.

Right at the beginning of the second stage, Timão created a great opportunity, when Willian lined up on the left wing and crossed low to Giuliano, who hit the Argentine defense. Mantuan still took advantage of the rebound, but Boca’s players managed to push away again.

The match remained with a very similar script for the rest of the final stage, which meant that the goalless tie lasted until the final whistle.

Now, before the decisive match for Libertadores, Corinthians has a commitment for the Brazilian Championship, next Saturday (2) against Fluminense at the Maracanã stadium.