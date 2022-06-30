BrazilBrazil

Cruzeiro wins at Mineirão and extends lead in Serie B

Cruzeiro did their homework and defeated Sport 2-1, on Tuesday night (28) at Mineirão stadium, to expand their lead in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

With the triumph, Raposa reached 34 points, four more than the vice-leader Vasco, who will measure forces with Novorizontino next Wednesday (29). The Leão da Ilha do Retiro remains in the fourth position of the classification, with 21 points.

Even playing away from home, Sport opened the scoring in the 18th minute, when Kayke received on the left, cut to the middle and hit with category. But the score was tied again seven minutes later, when defender Sabino scored against.

And Cruzeiro turned the score around in the 42nd minute. Daniel Júnior received on the left, pedaled and kicked. The ball deflected in the defense and deceived the goalkeeper Maílson.

Other results:

Guarani 0 x 2 Ituano
Vila Nova 1 x 1 Ponte Preta



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

