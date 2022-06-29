Internacional loses to Colo-Colo and gets complicated in the Sudamericana

Internacional was in a very complicated situation in the Copa Sudamericana after being defeated 2-0 by Colo-Colo (Chile), on Tuesday night (28) at the Monumental stadium in Santiago, in the first leg of the round of 16. .

With that, Colorado will need at least a three-goal lead a week from now at the Beira-Rio stadium, in Porto Alegre, to advance to the quarterfinals in the 90 minutes. In case of victory by Inter by two goals advantage, the definition will be in the penalty shootout.

Colo-Colo’s victory was built with goals from Lucero, in the 11th minute of the first half, and Solari, in the 9th minute of the final stage.

Before the decisive match for the Sudamericana, Internacional takes on Ceará next Saturday (2) at Castelão.