Application deadline for the Apex selection process ends today

Ends today (29) the registration deadline for the selection process of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrazil) for hiring Analyst I. The agency had already extended enrollment last week. It’s three immediate vacancies plus the formation of a reserve register.

The base salary for available positions is R$8,726.42. The weekly workload is 40 hours, being the contracting in the CLT (CLT) regime.

The careers covered are personnel administration (two vacancies + reserve registration), internal audit (one vacancy + reserve registration), accounting processes (one vacancy + reserve registration), corporate management processes (reserve registration), and reserve registration in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), in the specialties: ICT Infrastructure and Operations, Information security and Systems and Applications.

Check it out on site from Apex the details of the selection process, as well as the public notice.