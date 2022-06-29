Fiocruz develops index to measure social inequality in the pandemic

The Center for Integration of Data and Knowledge for Health of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), based in Salvador, developed an index that allows the assessment of the effects of social inequalities in the covid-19 pandemic. It shows that most of the municipalities that have improved the situation are in the Southeast and South regions. At the same time, it reveals that more than 90% of the municipalities in the North and Northeast continue to register the worst inequality scenarios.

The work was made possible through the funding of an international call for proposals, launched within the framework of the International Alliance for Data on Covid-19 (Icoda) by Health Data Research UK, the UK national institute dedicated to health data science. The index will be officially launched tomorrow (30) at 15:00, in an online event, and can be followed by any interested party, upon registration.

All data will be available on the internet and can be viewed in a dynamic dashboard. The tool will allow exploration in order to compare regions, states, health macro-regions, capitals and municipalities.

The Social Inequalities Index for Covid-19 (IDS Covid-19), as it was baptized, was obtained by crossing information from different sources, such as the 2010 Demographic Census, the National Registry of Health Establishments (CNES) , the Brazilian Deprivation Index (IBP) and surveys by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Various data were taken into account, including the demographic distribution, the characteristics of the health macro-regions and the availability of respirators and beds in Intensive Care Units (ICU), in addition to social indicators such as the percentage of low-income population, rate of illiteracy and number of people living in inadequate households.

“We hope to contribute to monitoring the pandemic, deepening knowledge about the impact of social inequalities in health on covid-19 and other public health emergencies”, says epidemiologist Maria Yuri, deputy coordinator of the Data and Knowledge Integration Center for Fiocruz Health.

The index was calculated for four moments: first for February 2020, before the beginning of the pandemic in Brazil, and then for July 2020, March 2021 and January 2022. In this way, it was possible to compare the differences over time, taking into account the classification into quintiles, ranging from 1 to 5: the higher, the worse the inequality situation.

The most worrying situation was observed in the North Region, where 98% of the municipalities were already in quintiles 4 and 5 before the pandemic. From February 2020 to January 2022, 92% of them maintained the index. Only 69 municipalities registered some improvement in any of the analyzed moments, when compared to the previous moment.

“It was not enough to reduce the effects of the pandemic on the population. The municipalities of the North Region are in the groups with the highest intensity of incidence and mortality”, observes Maria Yuri. According to the epidemiologist, inequality can be a determining factor for health by reinforcing differences in access and quality of available resources.

The analysis of the indices of the four different moments also reveals that the greater the inequality, the greater the accumulated mortality rate. “They are usually higher in municipalities with the worst indicators of income, education, housing conditions and the highest proportion of elderly people living in poverty”, says Maria Yuri.

According to her, the discourse that the pandemic exacerbated pre-existing inequalities has been repeated a lot, as it affected the economy. It was the lack of an index that could more accurately diagnose this reality that motivated the researchers at Fiocruz. According to the expert, the methodology can be applied to other low- and middle-income countries. Pakistani scientific institutions have already expressed interest in carrying out a study.

Public policy

More than two years after the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, Brazil registers more than 32 million cases and more than 670 thousand deaths, being among the countries in the world with the highest epidemiological data. For Maria Yuri, the Covid-19 IDS can help in the development of strategies aimed at improving the fight against the disease.

“This indicator can support public managers and communities in identifying the situation of social inequality in health for covid-19″, says the epidemiologist. She notes that even when there is investment and increase in resources, the expected result may not be achieved due to the failure to observe local realities – hence the importance of planning based on data. Maria cites the example of distances in the North Region.

“Even if the number of beds in the host city of a health macro-region increases, access depends, for example, on conditions and transport time. It depends on the population having a better income to travel. In the South and Southeast, usually the distances between municipalities are small and it is easier for the population to reach a more complex health unit”, he adds.

Maria Yuri recalls that income transfer strategies, actions to stimulate job creation, improvement in housing conditions and road paving are examples of social policies that can generate changes in the population’s access to health care. She highlights the importance of taking into account the principle of regionalization of the Unified Health System (SUS), through which hierarchies and priorities can be defined.

“We must treat the unequal with another look. There was an improvement in the Southeast and South because of the capacity to invest in the health area. The North and Northeast depend heavily on the SUS”, he says.