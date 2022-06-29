NATO Summit starts today in Madrid

The summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) began today (29) in Madrid, with the presence of more than 40 heads of state and government, including member countries and guests.

At the meeting, after Turkey’s veto is lifted, a formal invitation will be made for Sweden and Finland to join the alliance.

The conflict in Ukraine and the position of the Atlantic alliance in relation to Moscow are at the center of the debates.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the summit via video conference.

Upon arriving at the exhibition center in Madrid, the secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, highlighted the importance of the meeting, which will mark a new moment in the strategic concept of the Atlantic alliance, which once again sees Russia as the main threat.

Turkey

Turkey lifted the veto on the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO.

Before the formal start of the summit, the three countries signed an agreement that safeguards Turkish concerns regarding the fight against terrorism.

The agreement establishes the possibility of extradition of persons who oppose the Turkish president and reside in Finland and Sweden.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Article changed at 9:07 am today (29) to add information.