Spanish PM tells Putin at NATO meeting: ‘You will not win’

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, host of this week’s North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit, said today that the Western military alliance is sending a strong message to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the Russian invasion of Ukraine: “You will not win”.

Previously, Sánchez said that Russia would be identified as the “main threat” by NATO in its new strategic concept, opposing Moscow’s previous position of being a strategic partner.

“We are sending a strong message to Putin: ‘you will not win,'” Sanchez said in a speech.

The NATO meeting began this morning in Madrid, with the participation of more than 40 heads of state and government from member countries and guests.

At the meeting, and after overcoming Turkey’s veto, a formal invitation will be made for Sweden and Finland to join the alliance.

The conflict in Ukraine and NATO’s stance on Moscow are at the center of the debate.

