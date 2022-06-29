Service confidence rises 0.4 point in June

The Services Confidence Index (ICS), from Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), rose 0.4 point from May to June this year. The ICS reached 98.7 points, on a scale of 0 to 200, the highest level since October 2021 (99.1 points).

Five of the 13 service segments surveyed by FGV showed an increase in confidence.

The Expectations Index, which measures the confidence of the service business in the future, rose 0.8 point and reached 99.3. The Current Situation Index, which measures the perception of entrepreneurs about the present, remained stable at 98.1 points.