Inflation by the IGP-M rises to 0.59% in June

The General Market Price Index (IGP-M) registered inflation of 0.59% in June this year, a percentage higher than that of May: 0.52%. As reported today (29), the Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), in Rio de Janeiro, with the result, the indicator accumulates 8.16% in 2022. In 12 months, the IGP-M is 10.70%, below the 35.75% accumulated in June 2021.

The rise in the IGP-M from May to June was driven by retail prices and the cost of construction.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures retail, rose from 0.35% in May to 0.71% in June. The National Construction Cost Index (INCC) went from 1.49% to 2.81% in the period.

And the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA), which measures wholesale, fell from 0.45% in May to 0.30% in June.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

