Ukraine tells NATO Russia wants to dictate future world order

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told leaders of the Western military alliance North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Wednesday that his country needed more weapons and money to defend itself from Russia, warning that Ukraine’s ambitions from Moscow do not stop in Ukraine.

“This is not a war waged by Russia against Ukraine alone. This is a war for the right to dictate conditions in Europe; for what the future world order will look like,” he said in a virtual speech to a summit of the Western Defense Alliance. in Madrid.

“That is why it is absolutely necessary to support Ukraine, even now, with weapons, finances and political sanctions against Russia, which will stop its ability to pay for the war.”

He said Ukraine needs modern missiles and air defense systems.

“By providing them to us, you can completely break Russia’s tactics to destroy cities and terrorize civilians,” he said.

Moscow calls its actions a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and rid it of what it calls anti-Russian nationalism fueled by the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia has launched a war of unprovoked aggression.

