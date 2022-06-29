Brazil records 51,600 cases of covid and 127 deaths in 24 hours

The Ministry of Health released today (27) new figures on the covid-19 pandemic in the country. According to a daily survey carried out by the ministry, Brazil accumulates 32.1 million confirmed cases of the disease and 670,500 registered deaths.

In 24 hours, the ministry recorded 51,600 cases and 127 deaths from covid. The number of recovered from the disease is 30.6 million, equivalent to 95.5% of cases.

The state of São Paulo has the highest number of accumulated cases since the beginning of the pandemic. 5.6 million and 170.6 thousand were registered. Next are Minas Gerais (3.5 million cases and 62 thousand deaths), Paraná (2.6 million cases and 43.6 thousand deaths) and Rio Grande do Sul (2.5 million cases and 39.9 thousand deaths). Deaths).





Vaccination

According to the Ministry of Health‘s vaccinometer, 450 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have already been applied, with 178 million of the first dose and 160 million of the second dose. The single dose was given to 4.9 million people. Another 93.2 million people received the booster dose.