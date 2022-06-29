Government delivers first national identity cards

President Jair Bolsonaro delivered the first national identity cards (CIN) with single registration this Monday (27), during an event at Palácio do Planalto. The new model had already been announced in February this year and will use the National Register of Individuals (CPF) as an identification number.

Among the first to receive the document were Ministers Paulo Guedes, of Economy, and Anderson Torres, of Justice and Public Security. People from other units of the federation who participated in the CIN pilot project also received the new card during the ceremony.

As of August 4, the national ID card will be issued in a single model, regardless of which state it is produced in. Initially, Brazilians who have a CPF and live in Acre, Pernambuco and Goiás, the Federal District, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul will be able to apply for the CIN to the identification institutes in their state. The other states will be able to issue the new model by March 2023.

The new identity comes with a QR Code that can be read by any appropriate device, such as a smartphone. That way, it will be easy to confirm the authenticity of the document and know if it was stolen or lost. According to the government, with these changes, the national identity will be the safest document in Brazil and one of the safest in the world. In addition to the physical version, which will be free, CIN will have a digital version.

“Brazil received the digital classification of the best digital government in the Americas in ranking from the World Bank. From the seventh best digital government in the world and the largest digital government in the Americas, ahead of the United States and Canada”, highlighted Minister Paulo Guedes, when commenting on the issuance of the new CIN.

The government also highlighted that the new national identity card will become a travel document, due to the inclusion of the code in the international standard, which can be read by equipment. This is the MRZ code, the same code used in passports. So far, however, Brazil only has agreements for the use of identity documents at immigration posts with Mercosur countries. For other countries, the passport remains mandatory.

new passport



Minister Anderson Torres hands over the new passport to President Bolsonaro Fabio Rodrigues-Pozzebom/ Agência Brazil

The new Brazilian passport model was also presented by the government on Monday. The document maintains the coat of arms of the Republic on the cover and brings a series of internal news, starting with the tribute to the regions of Brazil through icons representing the biomes and culture of each location.

The new security devices were conceived in a partnership between the Casa da Moeda, the Federal Police and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to the government, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a United Nations institution that standardizes travel documents, recommends that passports be exchanged every ten years. The Brazilian safety items that were in force were the same since 2006.

The new model begins production in September, with the same issuance procedures in place. The value remains R$ 257.25 and the passport is valid for ten years.