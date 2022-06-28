Brazil Mais Program wants to increase the digitalization of small businesses

Micro and small companies will have at their disposal tools to digitize themselves and help to develop 4.0 technology projects. The Special Secretariat for Productivity and Competitiveness of the Ministry of Economy launched today (27) two modalities of the Brazil Mais Program, which aims to improve the competitiveness of Brazilian companies.

Called Digital Transformation, the first modality consists of the adoption of plug and play (with automatic computer recognition and installation) by a small business to solve previously diagnosed problems arising from lack of digitization. The process will have technical support from the Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Enterprises (Sebrae).

The second new mode, Smart Factory, is intended for micro, small and medium-sized industries. The process provides for the selection of research, development and innovation projects by the National Service for Industrial Learning (Senai). The projects must follow technology 4.0, which provides for the improvement of industrial processes and the increase in productivity resulting from the modernization.

In addition to Senai, the Smart Factory will have the support of the Ministry of Economy, the Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development (ABDI) and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES).

Enlargement

With the expansion, the Brazil Mais Program now has three types of service. Until now, the program was structured in Brazil Mais Productivity, which has 90,000 companies served or in service since it was launched in the first half of 2020.

Brazil Mais Productivity is divided into two axes: one with support from Sebrae and the other with support from Senai. The Sebrae axis provides for consulting on innovation and improvement of management practices, to increase revenue and reduce costs for micro and small companies. Small business pays nothing.

Senai’s axis is aimed at applying lean manufacturing principles to industries with up to 499 employees. The services are provided by the entity at a cost of R$ 2,400 for the company.

*updated article to correct information at 15:30 on 06/28/22. The services are provided at a cost of R$ 2.4 thousand and not R$ 2.4 million.