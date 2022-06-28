Navy announces creation of unmanned speedboat for monitoring

The vessel was adapted from the Urca-III speedboat, which received the installation of a series of electronic systems that allow remote operation. According to the Navy, the vehicle developed by the Center for Analysis of Naval Systems (Casnav) will stimulate technological development in the segment of unmanned systems.

Among the advantages of the remote vehicle is the non-exposure of operators’ lives to risks inherent to certain regions of operation, such as in minesweeping operations. Another aspect highlighted is the reduction of operating costs and the complexity of the associated logistics.

The technology has also been introduced to universities and other military organizations. According to the Navy, Federal University of Rio (UFRJ), the Fluminense Federal University (UFF) and the University of São Paulo (USP) have already shown interest.