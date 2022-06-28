Russia promises to maintain fertilizer trade with Brazil

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this Monday (27) that the country will guarantee the uninterrupted supply of fertilizers to the Brazilian agricultural sector. The commitment was reinforced during a telephone conversation between the Russian leader and President Jair Bolsonaro.

Fertilizers, especially nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, are widely used by the agricultural sector in the country, being considered essential for the supply of one or more nutrients to the crops. Brazil consumes 8% of the entire world production of fertilizers, valued at 55 million tons, but imports 85% of the input used by agribusiness, mainly from Russia, which suffers a strong economic embargo promoted by the United States, Western European countries and Japan, because of the military invasion of Ukraine.

“The problems of global food security were discussed at length. The Russian president made a detailed assessment of the causes of the difficult situation in the world market for agricultural products and fertilizers. He emphasized the importance of restoring the architecture of free trade in food and fertilizer products that was destroyed. by Western sanctions. In this context, Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia is committed to fulfilling its obligations to guarantee the uninterrupted supply of Russian fertilizers to Brazilian farmers,” the Russian government said in an official statement.

Later, during an event at the Planalto Palace, the Brazilian president confirmed the conversation with Putin, emphasizing that the issue of food production and energy security were the main subjects discussed between them.

Petrobras

Bolsonaro also commented on the change of command at Petrobras. According to him, the company will have “a new dynamic” under the management of Caio Mário Paes de Andrade, who took office on the Board of Directors and was elected president of the company at a meeting this Monday.

“We will also have a new dynamic at Petrobras on the issue of fuels in Brazil. And everything will be analyzed in compliance, on the basis of the law, without wanting to mess with the pen of the State Law, without wanting to interfere in anything, but with a lot of respect, a lot of responsibility,” said the president. This is the fourth change of command at the state-owned company during the presidential term of Jair Bolsonaro.

Graduated in social communication from Universidade Paulista, Paes de Andrade furthered his studies in the United States, has a postgraduate degree in administration and management from Harvard University and a master’s degree in business administration from Duke University. According to a curriculum released by Petrobras, he accumulates experiences as an entrepreneur in information technology, real estate and agribusiness.

Paes de Andrade was nominated by Bolsonaro to replace José Mauro Ferreira Coelho. The President of the Republic had been publicly expressing his dissatisfaction with the fuel readjustments.

Since 2016, Petrobras has adopted the so-called Import Parity Price Policy (PPI), which links the price of oil to the international market using the price of a Brent barrel, which is calculated in US dollars, as a reference. This guideline was defended by all presidents of the state-owned company appointed in the last six years, during the terms of Michel Temer and Jair Bolsonaro.