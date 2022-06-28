Athletico-PR officially presents the midfielder Fernandinho

Athletico-PR officially presented this Monday (27) the midfielder Fernandinho. And the midfielder, who was at Manchester City (England), arrived stating that he intends to end his career in Hurricane.

“It is a special afternoon for our institution. Fernandinho is making an Athletico-PR dream come true. We kept in touch for all these years, since he was very young, sold to Shakhtar [Ucrânia]. We follow your spectacular career”, said Hurricane President Mario Celso Petraglia.

“I am fulfilling a dream, a personal desire, to return to Athletico-PR. I will end my career playing for just three clubs, two in Europe and one in Brazil. The heart spoke louder this time. We had proposals from many clubs around the world, but the most sensible decision was to return home”, said Fernandinho, who will wear the number 5 shirt for the Paraná team.

Career

Athletico-PR was Fernandinho’s first professional team. For the Hurricane, the player played 105 games as a professional, scoring 22 goals and winning the 2005 Campeonato Paranaense title.

Then the midfielder defended Shakhtar Donetsk, between 2005 and 2013, and Manchester City, between 2013 and 2022. In addition, he defended the main Brazilian team in 53 matches, winning the 2019 Copa América.