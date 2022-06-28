Serie B: Operário beats Chapecoense 2-1 in the opening of the 15th round

Operário-PR defeated Chapecoense 2-1, on Monday night (27) at the Germano Krüger stadium, in one of the matches that opened the 15th round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship.

FINAAAAAAAAAL GAME 👻 Worker’s victory by 2 to 1 against Chapecoense! Phantom’s goals were scored by Willian Machado and Júnior Brandão ⚽️⚫️⚪️#Alvinegro Pride #EoGhost pic.twitter.com/Ywsme3m7jv — Railway Worker (@OFECoficial) June 28, 2022

With this result, Fantasma rose to 8th position in the ranking with 19 points, while Verdão do Oeste was in 14th place with 15 points.

Playing at home, Operário was better in the first half and opened the scoring with Willian Machado and extended it with Júnior Brandão. In the final stage Chrystian discounted for Chapecoense, but the score was even 2-1.

Victory at Castelão

In the other game that opened the round, Sampaio Corrêa beat CSA at Castelão with goals from Ygor Catatau and Gabriel Poveda.