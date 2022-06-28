Prejudice affects production of data on LGBTI+

Historical claim of the lesbian movement, gays, bisexuals, transsexuals, transvestites and intersex people (LGBTI+), the production of official data on this population took an unprecedented step this year, with the publication of the first population count of homosexuals and bisexuals in the National Health Survey (PNS), carried out by the Instituto Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). On LGBTI+ Pride Day, celebrated today (28), activists and researchers explain that, despite this progress, underreporting shows the long way to fight the fears and stigmas that often lead these people to hide their identity.

Released in May, the National Health Survey (PNS) counted 2.9 million homosexuals and bisexuals in Brazil. In the presentation of the data, the IBGE asked for caution when interpreting the information. “We are not saying that there are 2.9 million homosexuals or bisexuals in Brazil. We are saying that 2.9 million homosexuals and bisexuals felt comfortable to identify themselves to the IBGE as such”, said analyst Nayara Gomes, at a press conference.

The institute mainly pointed to stigma and prejudice on the part of society as factors that can make people not feel safe in declaring their own sexual orientation. The IBGE also considered that the population’s lack of familiarity with the terms used in the research may have contributed to underreporting.

Professor at the Institute of Psychology at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and representative of the Regional Council of Psychology at the State Council for the Rights of the LGBT Population, Pedro Paulo Bicalho considers that any data produced on the LGBTI+ population will always be subject to underreporting, while the social context include violence and stigma against the diversity of gender identities and sexual orientations.

“To be able to carry out research in which there is no underreporting and in which we can understand who all LGBTI+ people are, how they are and how they live, we would have to do it in a society free of LGBTIphobia, which is not ours. I believe that it will not be our generation, despite all the efforts and social struggles to reduce it”, says Bicalho. “The most we can do is research on people who recognize themselves as LGBTI+”.

The researcher explains that this obstacle should be seen as a context for interpreting the data, and not as a reason for not being collected. “It doesn’t mean we shouldn’t keep pushing, just that it needs to be very well built.”

The psychologist argues that an important point is to establish a relationship of trust between the research and the LGBTI+ population, so that they believe in the purpose of the study and in the use of data to produce a better life.

“Even among people who recognize themselves as LGBTI+, talking about it goes through a relationship of trust, so a type of research like this needs to be very well prepared. so that this person trusts and understands what they are giving the information for. It also passes, adds the researcher, through a relationship of trust that is not only between the interviewer and the interviewee, but also in relation to the country in which they live. If LGBTI+ cannot understand that this country has the political will to produce public policies about us, it will be very complicated”.

Visibility

The president of the National Association of Transvestites and Transsexuals, Keila Simpson, also believes that training people involved in surveys such as the PNS and the Census could create a more welcoming atmosphere for respondents to respond on issues such as gender identity and the sexuality.

“The IBGE itself can look for consultants and consultants from people who work with the subject, who have this experience and who will help find the best way to ask these questions”, he evaluates. “An important element is to train, hire people with experience in this universe and who can treat with humanity those who will respond to the survey”.

Despite the stigma and violence, Keila argues that there are, even so, a large number of LGBTI+ people willing to answer surveys from official bodies to help in the production of data. “When we see an LGBTI+ parade, the people who are there want visibility. They would not hide from responding to an IBGE Census”.

While it took the first step to produce official data on homosexuals and bisexuals, the PNS still left out the transgender population, as no questions about gender identity were included in the study. Without having official information on topics such as work, health and public safety, Antra – National Association of Transvestites and Transsexuals – is one of the non-governmental organizations that has engaged in the production of its own data and annually publishes the Dossier of Murders and Violence Against Transvestites and Brazilian Transsexuals. The work is similar to that carried out by Grupo Gay da Bahia, which produces annual reports on LGBTI+ murder cases reported by the press.

“What Antra does is touch on a theme that, if we don’t shed light, it won’t exist”, says Keila,. She says that the association does not have the resources to hire researchers and depends on volunteers and activists so that the study can be launched every January 29, when National Trans Visibility Day is celebrated.

Census

The lack of more data means that the demands of this population are not addressed as they could, argues the director of public policies of the National LGBTI+ Alliance, Cláudio Nascimento, who was in charge of the state program Rio Sem Homofobia.

“Is it necessary to have a policy focused on the LGBTI+ population? We know that it is, but we do not have data to confirm this information and guarantee, in the coming years, a set of public policies that can change this reality. official data in Brazil that strategically interferes in the production of policies for the LGBTI+ community”.

Cláudio Nascimento considers that an important step in this direction would have been the inclusion of questions in the next Census that could generate more data, although possibly underreported.

“The inclusion of the LGBTI+ population in the Census goes beyond knowing how many we are. It is necessary to qualify the analysis of the inclusion or not of the LGBTI+ population in various policies, such as access to education, health, employment level, professional training, housing conditions”, says. “When the color/race item was included, it was observed, at first, great underreporting, because there were no campaigns and there was little training of the IBGE teams. Over time, campaigns and training, there was a huge change and more than 50 % declare themselves pretos and pardos today. The same thing is happening with LGBTI+ people. At first, there may be underreporting, but it is an important step”.

After a public civil action by the Federal Public Ministry, the inclusion of questions about sexual orientation and gender identity in the Census was even determined by the Federal Court of Acre earlier this month, but the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region overturned the injunction upon meeting the an appeal by the Attorney General’s Office (AGU). The IBGE had argued that it is no longer possible to include the questions less than two months after the start of the Census operations and that, in order to comply with the decision, it would have to postpone the survey again, which has already been postponed in 2020 and 2021.

Despite accepting the request, federal judge José Amilcar Machado stated in the decision that it was based on managerial and temporal aspects, considering that there are less than two months to carry out the research, and that the need to seek such information is not questioned. “The care and effort of government officials must be broad and consider every citizen, seeking to fulfill their rights and protect their guarantees, which demands its own public policy due to this minority, without any discrimination.”

Outside the Census, issues related to gender identity and sexual orientation are foreseen by the IBGE among the topics of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD Continuous), in the first quarter of 2023; the National Health Demographic Survey (PNDS), scheduled for the second quarter of 2023; the National Health Survey (PNS), to be carried out in 2024; and the next edition of the Household Budget Survey (POF).

Data against prejudice

For the anthropologist and professor at the Institute of Social Medicine of the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj) Sérgio Carrara, the discussion of the topic and the production of data, even if underreported, are an advance. He recalls that less than 20 years ago, research institutes classified the presence of two adults of the same sex who declared spouses as inconsistent data.

“The system itself discarded the data, because there could not be a marital relationship between people of the same sex. So, not only did you not have the information, but when it was provided, it was eliminated. if there is no information, when the possibility of collecting information is discussed and it starts to be done”.

Carrara also considers that underreporting is linked to prejudice, but sees conducting research itself as a way of combating it.

“Just the fact of asking the question already contributes to reducing stigma and discrimination. The person who hears the question, regardless of the answer, will realize that it can be asked. So, the fact that the question is in the Census contributes to fighting prejudice, which causes the answers to be underreported at first”. For him, silencing the issue is collaborating with prejudice. “Posting the question, even knowing that there will be underreporting initially, it is important to reach a point where underreporting is not so significant”.