Iran submits application to join BRICS

Iran wants to become a member of the group of emerging economies known as the BRICS. According to the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, joining the bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, “would result in added values ​​for both sides”.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Argentina had also applied to join the group. Argentine officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The president of Argentino, Alberto Fernández, who is currently in Europe, reiterated in recent days his desire for Argentina to join the BRICS.

“While the White House thought about what else it could shut down, ban or screw up in the world, Argentina and Iran applied to join the BRICS,” Zakharova said on the messaging app Telegram.

Russia has long been pushing to forge closer ties with Asia, South America and the Middle East, and has recently stepped up efforts to resist sanctions imposed by Europe, the United States and other countries over its invasion of Ukraine.

On Monday, the United States and other Western nations pledged unwavering support to Ukraine after 28 civilians were killed in several Russian attacks, including one with missiles against a shopping center crowded.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and its allies in the West say the war is an act of aggression without provocation.

*Additional reporting by Adam Jourdan