Registration for Sisu starts this Tuesday

Registration begins today (28) for the second selection process of 2022 of the Unified Selection System (Sisu). Candidates for vacancies that will be offered by public institutions of higher education should be aware that the deadline is short, and will end on July 1st.

The consultation for vacancies in this second selection process began on the 15th, through the Single Portal for Access to Higher Education. To access it, click here.

Through the query, it is possible to view the vacancies offered by competition modality, courses and shifts, institutions and location of the courses. It is also possible to access the full membership document of each of the institutions that joined Sisu.

Sisu is the Ministry of Education’s (MEC) computerized system in which public higher education institutions, whether federal, state or municipal, offer vacancies to be disputed by candidates registered in each edition of the selection.

Requirement

To participate in Sisu, a candidate will be required to have taken the National High School Exam (Enem), 2021 edition, obtained a grade greater than zero in the essay test and has not participated in the Enem as a trainer.

The result of the selection process will be announced on July 6th. Enrollment or academic registration must be done from July 13 to 18. The deadline for interested parties to express interest in joining the waiting list will be from 6 to 18 July.

Candidates are selected for the course options indicated in the act of registration, according to the best grade obtained in the most recent edition of Enem, which, in this edition, will be the 2021.