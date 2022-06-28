BB account holders can change additional card limit via WhatsApp

Banco do Brazil (BB) customers can consult and change the limit of additional credit cards through WhatsApp. The tool was launched this week and is now available to account holders.

Customizing the limits of additional cards could only be done, until now, through the financial institution’s website. Adjustments to the main card have been available for a few months in the messaging app.

To check the limit, the account holder must send a message to the number (61) 4004-0001 and send a message asking for the consultation. From there, the artificial intelligence system presents options, just select the query for the additional and indicate the card you want to consult. The bot (robot) reports the total amount of the limit and the amount available for use.

To change the limit, it is necessary to send the message asking to adjust the card limit, choose “Additional” and indicate the card you want to modify. Then just enter the new value.

With the news, the number of transactions available for BB’s credit and debit cards via WhatsApp rose to 21. Among the services that can be performed by the application, are the request for via the card, contesting purchases, sending the invoice via PDF file and enabling or disabling NFC (payment by approach).