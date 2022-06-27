D’Almeida takes unprecedented gold in the Archery World Cup stage

The Brazilian Marcus D’Almeida, number six in the world ranking, won this Sunday (26), for the first time in his career, the gold medal in a stage of the Archery World Cup. The 24-year-old from Rio defeated South Korean Kim Je Deok – twice gold at the Tokyo Olympics (Japan) last year – this morning in Paris (France).

“I feel great,” said the visibly emotional athlete in a statement to the World Archery Federation. “In Korea, it was just a shootout that kept me out of the finals. We have adjusted our aim in the last four weeks of work.” “This is my moment. I’m very proud of where I am”, added D’Almeida.

Before reaching the gold medal in Paris, the carioca was adding victories over other Olympic champions. D’Almeida beat Turkish Mete Gazoz, who won gold at the Tokyo Games by 6 to 4, in the quarters. Then, he repeated the score by beating South Korean Oh Ji Hyek – gold in 2012 at the London Olympics – in the semifinals. also by 6 to 4.

The World Cup continues in October, with the stage in Tlaxcala (Mexico). A Brazilian exponent in the sport, D’Almeida had already won silver for the country, in the Yankton (United States) stage last year. On that occasion, the Brazilian lost the final to South Korean Kim Woojin 7-3. Tokyo Games, D’Almeida finished in ninth position.