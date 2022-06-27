Bahia hires Enderson Moreira, hours after Guto Ferreira’s resignation

13 hours after the dismissal of coach Guto Ferreira, Bahia announced this Sunday afternoon (26) the return of coach Enderson Moreira to the command of the main team. Three-time champion of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, the last of them last year with Botafogo, Moreira is already starting to coach the team this Monday (27), in Santa Catarina, the eve of the confrontation against Brusque, at 19 pm (Brazilia time). ) on Tuesday (28), for the 15th round of Serie B. He signed a contract until December last year and arrives at the club along with assistants Luis Fernando Flores, a former squadron player in the late 1980s, and Ailton da Hora.

The dismissal of Guto Ferreira took place in the early hours of this Sunday (26), after the third consecutive defeat of the Squadron in Serie B. On Saturday night (25) Bahia lost at home to Novorizontino, by 1 to 0. The team is third in the table with 25 points.

From Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Enderson Moreira led Botafogo to the Série B title last year. He took over as coach of Alvinegro in the 14th round of the competition, when Alvinegro from Rio de Janeiro was in 14th place in the table, 11 points from the classification zone (G4 ). The other two Serie B titles were with América-MG (2017) and Goiás (2012).

At 50 years old, the coach also has a successful track record at the Bahian club. During his first spell with the Esquadrão, between June 2018 and March 2019, the team recorded its best campaigns in the Copa Sudamericana, Copa do Brazil and Série A of the Brazileirão. Enderson Moreira has also commanded great teams such as Fluminense, Santos, Grêmio, Cruzeiro, Athletico-PR, Fortaleza and Ceará.