G7 to raise US$600 billion for alternative to China’s Belt and Road

G7 leaders pledged on Sunday (26) to raise US$600 billion in public and private funds over five years to finance necessary infrastructure in developing countries and counteract the oldest project that has trillions of dollars in investments. , the China Belt and Road (BRI).

US President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders relaunched the newly renamed “Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment” during this year’s meeting in Schlöss Elmau, southern Germany.

Biden said the United States will mobilize $200 billion in grants, federal funds and private investment over five years to support projects in low- and middle-income countries that help fight climate change, as well as improve global health, equity. gender and digital infrastructure.

“I want to be clear. This is not aid or charity. It is an investment that will pay off for everyone,” Biden said, adding that it would allow countries “to see the concrete benefits of partnering with democracies.”

Biden said hundreds of billions of additional dollars could come from multilateral development banks, development finance institutions, sovereign wealth funds and others.

Europe will mobilize 300 billion euros for the initiative over the same period to build a sustainable alternative to the scheme of China’s Belt and Road initiative that Chinese President Xi Jinping launched in 2013, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The leaders of Italy, Canada and Japan also spoke about their plans, some of which have already been announced separately.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were not present, but their countries are also participating.

China’s investment scheme involves development and investment initiatives in more than 100 countries with a range of projects, which include railways, ports and highways, with the aim of creating a modern version of Asia’s ancient Silk Road trade route to the Europe.

White House officials said the plan had brought few tangible benefits to many developing countries.

