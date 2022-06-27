Inep performs this Sunday the last tests of the Revalida 2022/1

The second, and last, part of the practical assessment carried out by the Anísio Teixeira National Institute for Educational Studies and Research (Inep) to certify the knowledge and skills of physicians trained in medical schools abroad who wish to work in Brazil began at 4:00 pm this Sunday (26).

The National Examination for Revalidation of Medical Diplomas Issued by a Foreign Higher Education Institution (Revalida) assesses the competence of candidates in five areas of medicine: clinical medicine; surgery; gynecology and Obstetrics; pediatrics and family and community medicine (collective health).

The first stage of Revalida 2022/1 took place in early March of this year and tested the theoretical knowledge of candidates through objective and discursive questions. Only those approved in that phase could participate in the second stage, which began yesterday (25), with the assessment of clinical skills.

The second stage of Revalida 2022/1 is structured in a set of ten stations. During the two days of practical exams, participants must go through them performing specific tasks that may include investigation of clinical history, interpretation of exams, formulation of diagnostic hypotheses, demonstration of medical procedures and counseling of patients or family members, among others.

Applied since 2011, the revalidation exam of medical diplomas obtained abroad is taking place in 17 cities that, according to Inep, cover all Brazilian regions. Inep will release the preliminary version of the Expected Standard of Procedures (PEP) next Thursday (30th). The PEP is like a preliminary template for the second phase.

On the same day, the period for submitting resources to results begins. Responses to requests for analysis of procedures will be released on August 24, the same date on which the preliminary result of the clinical skills test will be known.