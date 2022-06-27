Covid-19: Brazil has 16,600 new cases and 36 deaths in 24 hours

An epidemiological bulletin from the Ministry of Health released this Sunday (26) shows that Brazil recorded, in 24 hours, 16,679 new cases of covid-19.

In total, the country has 32,078,638 records of the disease. Of these, 792,581 (2.5%) are still being followed up, that is, they are active cases.

State health departments recorded 36 deaths from covid-19 in 24 hours. In total, the pandemic resulted in 670,405 deaths in the country.



Epidemiological bulletin from the Ministry of Health updates the numbers of the covid-19 pandemic in Brazil. – Ministry of Health

The number of recovered is 95.4% of the total – 30.6 million Brazilians are considered cured.

The newsletter also shows that there were 161 deaths from severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in the last 3 days. There are also 3,283 SARS deaths under investigation, which still require confirmatory laboratory tests to be related to covid-19.

States

According to the balance of the Ministry of Health, at the top of the ranking of states with the most deaths from covid-19 recorded so far are São Paulo (170,607), Rio de Janeiro (74,053), Minas Gerais (62,015), Paraná (43,654) and Rio Grande do Sul (39,968).

The states with the fewest deaths resulting from the pandemic are Acre (2,002), Amapá (2,140), Roraima (2,152), Tocantins (4,158) and Sergipe (6,356).

Vaccination

Until this Saturday, 449.9 million doses were applied, with 177.9 million referring to the 1st dose and 160.7 million relating to the 2nd dose. Another 93.1 million doses are for the first booster dose, while 8.9 million are for the second booster dose. The panel also records 4.1 million additional doses. Single-dose vaccines – a protocol that is no longer used – were 4.9 million.