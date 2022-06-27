Fluminense dominates Botafogo and wins with a great goal from Manoel in the Brazileirão

Absolute from start to finish, Fluminense defeated Botafogo 1-0, this Sunday afternoon (26), at Nilton Santos Stadium, with a great goal from defender Manoel. With the result in the 14th round of Serie A, Tricolor reached 21 points and entered the G6 of the Brazilian Championship. Glorioso, on the other hand, has 18 points, and occupies the 10th position in the table.

FLUMINENSE WINS! MANOEL SCORES AND THE WARRIORS TEAM BEAT BOTAFOGO! LETSSS GOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/6qCIdclIx7 — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) June 26, 2022

Fluminense took over from referee Anderson Daronco’s initial whistle. With a lot of possession of the ball and intense exchange of passes, the team led by coach Fernando Diniz arrived easily in the opposing area, but found it very difficult to finish.

Botafogo even scared in the first minutes and managed to hit counterattacks, like the one pulled by Matheus Nascimento, in the 14th minute. But Alvinegro, little by little, was retreating more and more until the confrontation turned into a game of attack against defense.

Fluminense’s best option on the field was the construction of plays initiated by John Arias and finished by Cano, but the Argentine was not having an inspired afternoon. During the entire first half, Tricolor bumped into the defense, mainly due to the good performances of the Argentines Joel Carli and Cuesta. The best opportunity came in the 43rd minute. Samuel Xavier played for Arias, who took a risk with his right leg. The ball deflected in Cuesta and covered Gatito Fernandez, passing very close to the right post.

Game break at Nilton Santos: Botafogo 0 x 0 Fluminense. #TimeToSetFire 📸 Vitor Silva / BFR pic.twitter.com/6ev2h5PN7C — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) June 26, 2022

Botafogo came back even further back for the second half, and Fluminense could not pierce the defense of the home team. Even being dominated, Glorioso almost opened the scoring, in the 33rd minute. Tchê Tchê threw to Saravia on the right, and the side crossed to Erison, alone in the area, heading out.

With so much insistence, Fluminense reached the winning goal. André took off launch for Caio Paulista. The shirt 70 played for Manoel who, with the calm of a scorer, dribbled Gatito and Cuesta in one touch and shot left-handed to swell Botafogo’s net. A great goal.

IT’S GOLAAAAÇOOOOO OF MY DEFENDER BRABO MANOEL!!!!!! VAAAAAAAAMOSSSSS, FLUMINENSE! pic.twitter.com/VmUmhQhmXN — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) June 26, 2022

Botafogo even tried to react at the end, with the defense trio going to attack in high balls in the area, but did not bring danger to Fábio’s goal.

In the next round, Fluminense will face Corinthians, on Saturday (07/02), at Maracanã, at 4:30 pm (Brazilia time). Botafogo has a break this week and returns to the field against Bragantino on the 4th of July, at 8 pm, at the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium.

Leader Palmeiras draws 2-2 with Avaí away from home

Playing with the support of the fans at Estádio da Ressacada, in Florianópolis, Avaí took the lead with a goal from forward Bissoli, already in stoppage time in the first half. On the return of the break, after two minutes, Gustavo Scarpa left everything the same, with a penalty goal. Verdão turned around in the 20th minute of the second half, with a low kick by forward Rony. But five minutes later, Jean Pereira equalized for Leão da Ilha after a beautiful free kick, with no chance for goalkeeper Weverton. Verdão remains the leader of Serie A, with 29 points, three more than Corinthians, in second place. Avaí, on the other hand, has 18 and occupies the 11th position in the table.