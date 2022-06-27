Popular USP courses are open for enrollment

The popular courses linked to the University of São Paulo (USP) are open for classes in the second semester. The initiative is taken by students from various courses at the university and is aimed at students in a situation of socioeconomic vulnerability who want to prepare for university entrance exams and for the National High School Exam (Enem). Classes are free or affordable and there are opportunities in the capital and in Ribeirão Preto.

In São Paulo, the Poli-USP Popular Course, from Escola Politécnica, is open for registration until June 29, with a fee of R$ 15. Candidates must register on the course website and the selection of those enrolled is made through test and interview. Those approved pay a single registration fee of R$ 100. There are no monthly fees.

The Popular Course of the Faculty of Philosophy, Letters and Human Sciences (FFLCH) has vacancies for the listener modality in the face-to-face class, which runs from Monday to Friday, from 2 pm to 7:20 pm, at the college itself. Applications can be made through a form until June 27th. This course was created in 2015 with the proposal to democratize access to Higher Education.

Students at the Faculty of Economics, Administration, Accounting and Actuarial Science (FEA) also organize a preparatory course for the entrance exam and the Enem. Vacancies are open in Basic Cycle classes, “for students from the second year of high school to people who want to go back to school”, says the group’s report. The registration fee costs R$ 28 and selection also involves a test and an interview. More information is available in the Candidate Handbook.

Registration for the Cursinho Popular Arcadas, from the Faculty of Law at USP, is open until July 15th through an online form. The registration fee is R$ 22.50. In the first phase of selection, interested parties must submit an essay. In the next phase, an interview will be carried out. There are 120 vacancies offered.

In Ribeirão Preto, the course is also organized by the students of the Faculty of Law. Applications are open until the 4th of July. The operation is free with the support of partner entities that donate teaching materials. For the second half of 2022, 14 vacancies are available.

At USP’s Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, the initiative was called Popular Course Clarice Lispector. Registration is free and can be done until July 3rd by online form. The selection of candidates, after filling out the form, will take place with the participation in an inaugural class and using criteria such as racial and social quotas, public school students, socioeconomic status and alumni of the pre-college course.