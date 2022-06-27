Brazil beats Bulgaria and ends the League of Nations stage in 6th place

The Brazilian men’s volleyball team beat hosts Bulgaria in the Nations League, with full pressure from the home crowd, at the crowded Arena Armeec, in the capital Sofia. Current champion, the team led by coach Renan Dal Zotto won by 3 sets to 0 (partials of 25/21, 25/19 and 25/22) the last duel of the second stage of the tournament.

Victory to close with a flourish the second stage of the League of Nations, in Sofia, Bulgaria! 🇺🇸🔑 THE #Male Selection showed its strength against the hosts: 3-0 (25-21, 25-19 and 25-22) and secured the third consecutive triumph. Leal was the highest scorer with 12 hits! 💪🏐 pic.twitter.com/WBhmGuVWIt — CBV (@volei) June 26, 2022

It was the third consecutive victory for the team, in sixth place, with 15 points: there were five triumphs and three defeats. France leads the table with 21 points, the same total as Poland, runner-up by tie-breaking criteria. Brazil returns to the court on July 6th, against Germany, in the third and final qualifying stage, in the city of Osaka (Japan). The competition brings together 16 national teams. Only the top eight will advance to the title decision in the city of Bologna (Italy).

The top scorer of today’s match (26) was Leal pointer, who scored 12 points (11 attack and one serve). The pointer Lucarelli and the center Isac also stood out on the court, with 11 points each.

“Our team is growing every day, we are very happy. And I’m glad to know that Lucarelli and I are getting back together well. I’m still not 100%, but I was able to contribute a lot to the team today. Little by little we are improving.”

Third round of the League of Nations

Osaka – Japan

06/07 – Brazil vs Germany, at 3:40 am

07/07 – Brazil vs Canada, at 6 am

07/08 – Brazil vs France, at 3:40 am

07/10 – Brazil vs Japan, at 7:10 am