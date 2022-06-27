Brazil goes to 3 finals of the Trampoline Gymnastics Pan-American in RJ

Brazil qualified for the women’s and men’s individual finals of the senior dispute of the Pan American Trampoline Gymnastics Championship, which began this Sunday (26) at the Olympic Park, in Rio de Janeiro. Camilla Gomes and Alice Hellen advanced, respectively, in first and second places. In the men’s dispute, who assured presence in the final was Lucas Junio ​​Tobias, with the fifth best score. The finals will be on Tuesday (28), at Arena Carioca 1, with live broadcast on Canal Olímpico do Brazil. Before, on Monday (27), the qualifiers of the junior individual trampoline, the double-mini trampoline and the synchronized trampoline take place. All disputes are broadcast live on Team Brazil‘s YouTube.



Lucas Junio ​​Tobias advanced to the final with 56,400 points, the fifth best score this Sunday (26) in the men’s dispute – – Ricardo Bufolini/CBG/Reserved Rights

Camilla Gomes, from Rio de Janeiro, reached 55,235 points, a score that guaranteed her first place in the women’s contest. With an impeccable performance, with most of the jumps in the center of the screen, the score obtained by Camilla would be enough for the athlete to win the gold medal in May, at the Rimini (Italy) stage of the World Cup of the sport.

“I am very happy to be able to compete at home, in Rio de Janeiro. The support of the fans is very important to us”, said the carioca in a statement to the Brazilian Gymnastics Confederation (CBG).

Alice Hellen from Minas also celebrated her second place and another spot in the final, with a score of 52,750. It is the athlete’s second competition, after undergoing knee surgery earlier this year. And Brazil could have classified two other gymnasts: Maria LUíza Oliveira (fourth place, with 51,750 points) and Ana Luiza Pereira Soares (eighth position, with 50,610), but the regulations establish only two representatives from each country in the final.

In the men’s dispute, the only representative of the country in the final will be Lucas Junio ​​Tobias, who managed to total 56,400, the fifth best score of the day. Three other Brazilians competed – Gabriel Souza, Gabriel Miranda and Wallace Celestino – but did not qualify.