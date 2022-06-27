Government pays Brazil Aid to beneficiaries with final NIS 7

Caixa Econômica Federal pays today (27) the June installment of Auxílio Brazil to beneficiaries with a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 7. The minimum benefit amount is R$ 400. The dates follow the Bolsa Família model, which paid on the last ten working days of the month.

The beneficiary will be able to consult information on payment dates, benefit amount and composition of installments in two applications: Auxílio Brazil, developed for the social program, and Caixa Tem, used to monitor the bank’s digital savings accounts.

Currently, 17.5 million families are served by the program. At the beginning of the year, 3 million were included in Auxílio Brazil.

Auxílio Brazil is coordinated by the Ministry of Citizenship, responsible for managing the benefits of the program and sending the funds for payment by Caixa.

See the calendar:

NIS June july ago set out nov ten 1 06/17 07/18 08/18 09/19 10/18 11/17 12/12 two 06/20 07/19 08/19 09/20 10/19 11/18 12/13 3 06/21 07/20 08/22 09/21 10/20 11/21 12/14 4 06/22 07/21 08/23 09/22 10/21 11/22 12/15 5 06/23 07/22 08/24 09/23 10/24 11/23 12/16 6 06/24 07/25 08/25 09/26 10/25 11/24 12/19 7 06/27 07/26 08/26 09/27 10/26 11/25 12/20 8 06/28 07/27 08/29 09/28 10/27 11/28 12/21 9 06/29 07/28 08/30 09/29 10/28 11/29 12/22 0 06/30 07/29 08/31 09/30 10/31 11/30 12/23

Gas Allowance

The Auxílio Gás is also paid today to families enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico), with final NIS 7. With a value of R$ 53 in June, the benefit follows the regular payment schedule of Auxílio Brazil.

With an expected duration of five years, the program will benefit 5.5 million families, by the end of 2026, with the payment of 50% of the average price of a 13-kilogram cylinder, as calculated by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) in last six months.

Paid every two months, Auxílio Gás has a budget of R$ 1.9 billion for this year. Only those who are included in CadÚnico and have at least one family member who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) can be part of the program.

The law that created the program defined that the woman responsible for the family will have preference, as well as women victims of domestic violence.

Basic benefits

Auxílio Brazil has three basic benefits and six supplementary benefits, which can be added if the beneficiary gets a job or has a child who excels in sports, scientific and academic competitions.

Families with income per capita up to R$ 100, considered in extreme poverty, and up to R$ 200, in poverty.

THE Brazil Agency prepared a question-and-answer guide on Auxílio Brazil. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can ask are criteria for integrating the social program and details of the nine different types of benefits.