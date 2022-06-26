Biden signs law limiting access to guns in the US

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the first major federal legislative overhaul that limits access to guns in the country in three decades, days after a Supreme Court decision to expand the rights of firearm owners, which the president condemned.

“God willing, this will save a lot of lives,” Biden said at the White House after signing the bill alongside his wife, Jill.

The bipartisan bill was drafted just weeks after the gun attacks in Uvalde and Buffalo killed more than 30 people, including 19 children at an elementary school.

The law includes provisions to help states keep weapons out of the reach of those deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

The reform came the same week the Supreme Court expanded gun owners’ rights, arguing on Thursday for the first time that the US Constitution protects an individual’s competence to carry a gun in public for self-defense.

“The Supreme Court has made some terrible decisions,” Biden told reporters after that decision, and another on Friday that scrapped abortion rights across the country.

Regulation of access to guns has been a divisive issue in the country, with several attempts to place new restrictions on gun sales backfires again and again.

