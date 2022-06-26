Minister delivers unit of the first Municipal Maternity in Aracaju

On a visit this Saturday (25th) to Aracaju (SE), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, delivered the structure of the first Municipal Maternity Hospital in Aracaju (SE). According to the ministry, the federal investment in the work is R$ 14.9 million, in addition to another R$ 4.1 million that have already been authorized for the purchase of equipment and materials necessary for the operation of the unit.

The maternity, which is expected to be completed by October this year, will be the first in the municipal network of the state capital and will have a capacity for 500 births per month.

During the event, the minister spoke against abortion. “Life is protected by the State and the Federal Constitution of 1988, Citizen Constitution, wrote in its first article that the basic commitment of the Federative Republic of Brazil is with respect to the dignity of the human person and this respect begins from the conception of human life and, Here, I express what you already know: our government’s commitment to life since its inception. The government of President Bolsonaro is against abortion”, he highlighted.

In Brazil, abortion is allowed in cases of rape, an anencephalic baby or when the mother’s life is at risk. In view of this, the Minister of Health added that he respects the exceptions of the law. “No one is above the law,” he said.

Last Thursday (23), a 10-year-old girl from Santa Catarina, who became pregnant after being raped, underwent a legal abortion procedure at the Polydoro Ernani de São Thiago University Hospital, in Florianópolis. The case divided opinion.