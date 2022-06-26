Rafael Matos wins ATP de Mallorca, his 3rd doubles title this year

The tennis player from Rio Grande do Sul won this Saturday (25) the doubles title of the ATP Tournament of Mallorca, in Spain, his third ATP 250 of the season. Alongside Spaniard David Vega Hernández, Matos won by 2 sets to 1 the partnership between Uruguayan Daniel Behar and Ecuadorian Gonzalo Escolar, after two hours and 21 minutes of dispute. This is Matos’ first title on the grass court. The partials were 7/6 (7-5), 6/7 (6-8) and 10-1.

Today’s triumph (25) raises even more the morale of the duo that debut next Wednesday (29) in the traditional Wimbledon Tournament, in England. Left-handed tennis player, currently 42nd in the ATP doubles world ranking, Rafael Matos will rise to 40th place from second (27). He and the Spaniard are seeded 16 and will face the British Jay Clarke and Liam Broady in their debut, at a time yet to be defined by the organizers.

Rafael Matos’ duo with Vega Hernández won this year’s ATP Marrakech, and the gaucho also lifted the ATP Santiago doubles trophy, in which he played in partnership with Felipe Meligeni. The doubles title in Mallorca is the fourth in the 26-year-old’s career: the first Matos won in May of last year, also alongside Meligeni, at the ATP in Cordoba, Argentina.